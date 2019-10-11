Happy Bday, Mario! Eva shares cute pic of Baby Santi and Mario Lopez

Baby Santiago Bastón definitely has a lot of famous friends — one of which is Saved By The Bell alum and good friend to Santi’s mamá Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez. On Thursday, October 10, the Grand Hotel procducer took to social media to share two extra sweet pics of this unexpected duo sharing some laughs at a backyard gathering.

It’s clear that Eva Longoria’s son was having a blast with his fellow Latinxer superstar

MORE: Eva Longoria's chic dress will inspire your autumnal wardrobe

In the caption that accompanied the slideshow on Eva’s personal page, she shared “Happy Birthday Mario! I hope you continue to make us all laugh and smile for many many more years...many blessings to you and your fam! Love, Pepe, Eva & Santi,” followed by a heart emoji. The Access Hollywood reporter was quick to respond to Eva’s lovely and heartfelt message and commented on the post. “Thank you! Love these pics :),” shared the Elena of Avalor voice actor.

Loading the player...

MORE: Eva Longoria's one-year-old son is already learning philanthropy

Recently, Eva and her one-year-old son Santi were seen all over Paris strutting their stuff and winning style points for Paris Fashion Week. Santi even met another superstar Latina who instantly fell in love with him — none other than Shawn Mendes' señorita Camila Cabello!