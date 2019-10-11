Angelina Jolie reprises her villain role in ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ sneak peek

Ahead of the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere, Walt Disney Pictures has released an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of the iconic Disney villain. “There is no one in the world that could play Maleficent except for Angelina Jolie.,” he co-star Elle Fanning, who plays the sleeping beauty Aurora, says in the video. “Seeing her for the first time back in the black cloak and horns, it’s very exciting.”

Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the Disney villain in ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

The film will take place five years after the events of the first film, and will see the “evil” horned fairy and the future Queen navigate new struggles and adversaries in their quest to protect both humans and fairies in their magical lands. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film will delve deeper into the complex character of Malificent. “Maleficent is a character people used to think of as one thing and now we know more of who she is,” Angelina explains in the featurette. “In this film, we pose the question, ‘Are we all good, are we all bad?’”

Angelina and Elle are back for the sequel and are joined by a star-studded cast. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ed Skrein are in the film as well as Michelle Pfeiffer, who will portray Queen Ingrith. This week, the A-list cast attended the film’s red carpet premiere in London, which included four of Angelina and Brad Pitt’s children. During the premiere, the actress opened up about how she relates to her Maleficent character, who is parenting Aurora.

“For Maleficent, considering she is the mistress of evil, I think she’s doing a pretty good job,” she told Variety. “And I think where she fails is that she doesn’t believe in herself. She doesn’t believe that she’s a good mom. She doesn’t see herself as a mom.” She then added her own experience in parenting: “I questioned when I was first a mother whether I was good enough. And I think that a lot of good moms questioned whether or not they’re good enough,” she explained. “And I think there’s nothing wrong with that.”