Alex Rodriguez follows in JLo’s footsteps and walks in fashion show

Alex Rodriguez is following in his fiancé Jennifer Lopez’s footsteps! The former Yankees baseball player walked his first ever runway fashion show on Thursday night for Dick’s Sporting Goods. The 44-year-old star took to his social media to share the highlights of his night in New York City.

“From the field, to the streets, to the boardroom, more athletes are leading the way in setting fashion trends than ever before,” he wrote alongside the highlight reel posted on his social media. “Had a blast walking in @dickssportinggoods (and my) first ever fashion show. While I would have liked a few more pinstripes, all the Fall and Winter looks were [fire emoji].” He also added that his two daughters Natasha and Ella were supporting him. “My girls are proud I didn’t embarrass myself,” he joked.

For the show, Alex paired a Nike puffer jacket with a flannel shirt and black sweatpants. He topped off his look with a pair of Timberland boots. Speaking to WWD ahead of the show, Alex revealed that his harshest critics when it comes to fashion are his two daughters. “Some [days are] better than others, [stylewise],” he shared. “Before you walked in here, I had my 14-year-old daughter on FaceTime. She said, ‘Dad, untuck your shirt. Pull down your socks.’ Story of my life!” This runway appearance also comes after JLo surprised fans around the world by wearing a revamped version of her iconic 2000 Grammys Versace dress during the Versace runway show at Milan Fashion Week.

Alex, who was joined by other stars, including soccer player Carli Lloyd and Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett, also revealed why the Dick’s Sporting Goods brand is important to him. Recently, the company destroyed $5 million worth of firearms and have removed assault rifles from their stores. “Any time someone takes a position where they’re going to take social good over the bottom line, it is a good thing,” Alex shared. “I’m the father of two beautiful daughters and the stepfather of two beautiful twins.”