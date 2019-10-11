Jennifer Lopez is hotter than ever in pic for new single ‘Baila Conmigo’

Jennifer Lopez didn’t just drop a new surprise single – she did it with one of her best pieces of artwork to date. On Friday, October 11, the Puerto Rican superstar returned with her surprise bop Baila Conmigo (Dance with Me). “Dale que dale mas duro que la música rompe los muros que solo bailando me curo Baila Conmigo (Give it harder than music breaks the walls that only dancing I heal Dance with Me),” the 50-year-old wrote on social media.

It’s not just the music that has fans talking. JLo is smokin’ hot in the picture that accompanies the song. The If You Had My Love songstress looks better than ever as she poses in front of black background wearing a barely there strappy dress. As she puts her stunning figure on display – it’s proof that all her hard work and dedication in the gym has paid off.

Baila Conmigo is the latest single from the triple-threat since the release of Medicine in April. The song sees the On the Floor singer returning to her dance-inspired era. This time, she sings about moving with her love in Spanish. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the actual music video. The release comes a little over a week after she shared the news that she will co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira in February 2020.

The World of Dance judge revealed the news with a set of amazing images featuring her and the Colombian beauty. Ahead of the historic event, which will probably feature Baila Conmigo, Jenny from the Block opened up about gig. “Every artist dreams of doing it. They picked two strong women who are also Latinas and they really wanted to make a statement with that. I'm happy, happy to be part of that new movement of inclusivity and diversity and embracing women,” she said during the launch of her fragrance Promise in NYC.