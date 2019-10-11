Luis Fonsi, Carlos Vives and Alejandra Guzmán will return as judges on ‘La Voz’

Bring on the red chairs! La Voz, the Spanish-language singing competition is set to return for a second season. NBC announced on Thursday, October 10, that Luis Fonsi, Alejandra Guzmán, Carlos Vives and Wisin will return as judges of the reality competition series. Jacky Bracamontes and Jorge Bernal will return as the hosts of the series. La Voz is the Spanish version of the NBC series The Voice.

Luis Fonsi and Carlos Vives will return as judges for season two of La Voz

Contestants compete for their chance to become the next Latin music superstar, but first, they have to make sure their voice is strong enough to get one of the judges to turn their red chair, during the blind auditions. Luis will return with the hopes to reclaim his title. In April, the Despacito singer won the series with 18-year-old Jeidimar Rijos from Puerto Rico.

The 41-year-old musician took to his social media to celebrate the special occasion. “Dear @jeidimusic You are an example of perseverance and discipline. When someone is clear about their dream of life, no matter what the path, it always comes true. Congratulations my love. WE WINSSSSSSS. Boricuaaaaaaaa #TeamFonsi @lavozus @telemundo.”

The Despacito singer won the first season of the competition with Jeidimar Rijos

Ahead of the first season, the Date la vuelta singer opened up about joining the reality competition series. “I love the format. I truly believe in the format. I’m one of those guys that I’m grateful. I remember where I come from, who opened the door for me and also who closed it. But I’m very grateful for the people who have gotten me to where I am today,” he told Vibe magazine.

The Puerto Rican star continued: “I always think that reality singing shows are good. They’re good for everybody. It’s good for music. It’s good for the judges, or, in this case, the coaches. And I have to say sincerely, by far, my favorite format is The Voice. It’s a positive, family show. It’s all about giving constructive criticism.” La Voz season two is set to premiere on Telemundo in early 2020.