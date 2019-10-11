Shakira and Camilo Echeverry make fans go wild with this new photo

“Look who’s here!,” wrote Shakira to her fans in the caption of a photo of herself and Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry. Both stars happily pose for the camera with big smiles making their followers go crazy after days of speculations about a possible collaboration between the two Colombian singers.

It all started a few days ago when the Barranquilla diva shared a video of herself singing Camilo and Pedro Capó’s hit stating that she could not get the song out of her head. The Tutu hitmaker could not believe his eyes and reacted with an emotional message: “If someone would have told the seven-year-old Camilo who used to sing ‘Inevitable’ in the courtyard of his house in Montería that Shakira would share a video singing one of his songs 20 years later, he would not believe it. My heart can not believe it.”

Shakira made Camilo’s dream come true when she asked him if she could do a remix of his hit. The 25-year-old, who has been nominated in the Favorite Video Category in the Latin AMAs 2019, replied: “It´s all yours, do what you please!”

Camilo, who is currently in Europe, recently played Barcelona - where he finally met his childhood idol face to face: “Not sure if you can say these kind of things, but my ankle was killing me, I could hardly stand, and she made me sit down, put pillows under my leg, and made me feel better,” he said in his sweet message with the same snap that Shakira shared.

Fans of both artists reacted with excitement to the news of the potential collaboration. And judging by the sweet pictures and messages between Shakira and Camilo, it looks like it will become a reality.