Kim Kardashian delighted fans with her latest social media post. The 38-year-old makeup mogul shared a throwback photo of her mom Kris Jenner back in the 80s rocking her post-baby bikini body in a retro two-piece swimsuit.

©@kimkardashian Kim Kardashian shared a throwback picture of her mom Kris Jenner

“I mean... who is hotter than my mom after giving birth to brother,” Kim wrote alongside the throwback photo that featured the momager posing with a friend. The caption reveals that the picture was taken sometime in the 80s shortly after Kim’s brother Rob Kardashian was born in 1987. Kris, who was in her 30s in the picture, looks in great shape after giving birth to her fourth child. She’s wearing a zebra-print two-piece suit paired with a casual hat.



This isn’t the first time the KKW founder has shared a throwback picture of her family members. She recently posted a photo of her and older sister Kourtney Kardashian during their teenage years. Alongside the vintage photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the two sister were taking a trip to Armenia.