This month Rihanna is championing an important cause. The 31-year-old singer debuted a new Savage x Fenty lingerie collection to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Titled “Thrivers,” the pink line is inspired by a group of young women who have battled aggressive forms of breast cancer and who inspire others by telling their stories.

©@savagexfenty Rihanna debuts new Savage x Fenty collection to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"I want to raise awareness for under-served breast cancer communities and the Savage X Thrivers represent young women of all walks of life living and thriving with cancer," Rihanna said in a statement. "The easiest way for people to get involved and make a difference is by shopping this box and collection.” The collection, which retails for $59.95, features a limited-edition Savage X Thrivers Xtra VIP Box that includes the Scalloped Lace Bralette and Scalloped Lace Brazilian in Pink AF, an ultra-soft X Rib Pant in Cotton Candy and a Dominoes accessory.

Along with the items, throughout the month, customers will also get the opportunity to learn more about the group of young women who are modeling the collection, some of which happen to be proud Latinas. In a video shared on the brand’s social media page, the women sat down to discuss their diagnosis. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 24-years-old,” Bianca Muñiz shared. “I did not think it could happen at that age, so I decided to be really open about my story, and I started vlogging my entire journey and it created this massive community of women who can relate to each other and it helped me as much as it helped them.”

©@savagexfenty The line features a group of young women who have dealt with aggressive forms of breast cancer

When you purchase, you’ll also be doing good. ”With every pink style purchased, you'll help the Clara Lionel Foundation Fund critical research and support for this lesser known group of young women living with aggressive forms of breast cancer," the brand explained in a statement.

