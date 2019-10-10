Cardi B doesn’t just drop bars, she drops knowledge too! The Press rapper had a sweet meeting with aspiring rap superstar Young Dylan and had some words of encouragement for the up and coming lyricist. “First things first, it’s all about practicing. I feel like you need to keep rapping,” she told Dylan when he asked what he should do to improve his craft. “Once you have that manly voice, you’re going to be prepared you’re gonna be killing it.”

©Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Cardi B had words of encouragement for rapper Young Dylan

In the age of social media, Cardi also shared the importance of capturing all of his special moments. After the rap duo bonded over Travis Scott’s Look Mom, I Can Fly documentary, the 26-year-old suggested he take a page out of his book.

“Just make sure you record every single time that you rap,” the told the ten-year-old Maryland native. “He [Travis Scott] had videos of when he was a little kid and I wish my parents would have recorded me. So, make sure that you record yourself rapping, so that when you become a big star, you can do the same thing that he did.”