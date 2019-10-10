Rihanna definitely has love on the brain! The multi-hyphenate is busy with the world of fashion and beauty, however, she still has time for romance. “Yeah, I’m dating,” she told Vogue magazine when asked the million-dollar question. Rihanna, who is usually reserved when it comes to her personal life, went on to elaborate. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

©Getty Images Rihanna confirms that she is in a “exclusive relationship”

Since 2017, the Diamonds singer has been linked to Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. Although the pair have been seen together on numerous occasions, the 31-year-old largely keeps the relationship out of the spotlight. When it comes to her future, the Fenty Beauty founder confirmed that she “without a doubt” wants children but the timing does not depend on her.

“I don’t think about stuff like that, but that’s God’s plan,” she told Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour during her Go Ask Anna segment. “I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview. One thing she is thinking about, for sure, is her dream wedding dress. “A collaboration between myself and [John] Galliano, of course.” Aside from love, the ever-evolving pop star shared that she has matured and gives her time and energy to things that she once didn’t.

Loading the player...