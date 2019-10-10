Prince William and Kate Middleton opened the doors of their London home to a special American guest this week. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at Kensington Palace on Tuesday (October 8) afternoon. Prince George’s parents, in their role as patrons of their Royal Foundation, welcomed the Co-Chairman and Trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who is worth an estimated $104.9 billion. The businessman and royals’ private meeting was not announced beforehand, but was recorded in the Court Circular, which is the daily record of engagements carried out by the royal family.

©Getty Images/ GC Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Bill Gates at Kensington Palace

World Atlas reported in 2017, that Bill and his wife Melinda’s foundation is the largest transparently operated private foundation in the world. The American couple’s foundation helps to ensure young people survive and thrive, empowers the poorest, especially women and girls to transform their lives, combats infectious diseases, and inspires people to take action to change the world. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess’ foundation focuses on mental health, conservation, early years, young people, and the armed services community. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were legally removed from the foundation in August, making the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge the principals of the foundation.

©Getty Images

One day after meeting with the American philanthropist, Kate visited her patronage, the Natural History Museum. The 37-year-old royal dropped by the museum’s unique scientific hub, the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity, to hear how it is championing and helping to protect UK wildlife. While at the center, the Duchess viewed some of the museum’s specimens and saw DNA sequencing🧬 live in action.

Kate looked fall-ready for the engagement wearing autumnal hues. The mom of three stepped out in a maroon pointelle sweater that featured a high neck and scalloped cuffs by Warehouse, which she teamed with mossy green culottes from Jigsaw. The Duchess accessorized her look with her burgundy Tod's fringed pumps and a matching Chanel bag. Thanks for the fall fashion inso, Kate!