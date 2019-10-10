Meghan Markle’s BFF just landed first TV series on Netflix

Meghan Markle said goodbye to her TV show Suits, before marrying into the British royal family, but now the Duchess of Sussex’s best friend Jessica Mulroney is heading to the small screen with her first TV series. The Canadian stylist will star in I Do, Redo for CTV and Netflix. The fashion expert will revisit first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of ten couples.

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney landed a Netflix series

"When I believe in something, I go after it at full speed, and I'm blessed to be able to create a show that truly inspires me," Jessica said in a statement. "We are aiming to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first weddings did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances. This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before."

MORE: Meghan Markle's best friend has had enough with the Duchess' undeserved hate and abuse

The Duchess’ close friend also took to social media to express her excitement over her latest venture. “PINCH ME MOMENT: CTV AND NETFLIX WORLDWIDE. HERE WE GO,” she began. “I am so blessed that I can show the world a side of myself that truly inspires me. A side that can help real couples get over tragedy or distress and hopefully make a significant difference in their lives. A side of the wedding industry that has NEVER been shown on television. An idea I have been pushing to make happen for almost five years.”

The Canadian stylist will star in a wedding series

Jessica went on to thank her family, friends and followers who she said, “Continue to build me up and who drive me to be a better person through authenticity and LOVE.”

I Do, Redo will consist of ten 30-minute episodes and is currently in production in Canada and the US. The series, which is the latest collaboration between Bell Media and Netflix, will premiere in 2020 on CTV, CTV Life Channel, Crave in Canada and internationally on Netflix.