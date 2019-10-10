Follow Becky G's workout session in these series of videos

Staying in shape is a challenge for us all, and while some get to slip a few candies or extra carbs here and there, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Camila Cabello and Becky G are always hard at work to keep their rocking bodies to looking their very best.

HOLA! USA’s September issue cover star Becky G has been on a roll since the beginning of the year and it is clear that she has no plan of stopping. With such a packed schedule, it is hard to believe it, but the 22-year-old also makes time to work out at the gym in order to keep her body looking great and prioritizing her mental health! Take a look:

In a series of social media posts, the star was seen doing a full body workout. She shared videos doing lunges, one-legged planks and working out on the stair climber just a week before dropping her debut album, “Mala / Santa." That we are a week away from Becky’s new album may be the exact reason why she’s hitting the gym extra hard; in a previous interview she confessed that working out was about “conquering my anxiety and gaining control of my mental health. My motivation is bigger than just the perfect body but my overall health.”

Although the album is Becky’s first and just the cover has been reveled, we can already expect to see the lovely Miss G we all love AND the mischievous Becky that is often portrayed in her songs. The young singer of Mexican descent has already collaborated with ZAYN and Disney in Aladdin’s Un Mundo Ideal, broken musical barriers with smash hits like Chicken Noodle Soup alongside J-Hope from BTS, and Dollar. She has also now announced that she will be hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019. If you thought the name Becky G was going away after Mayores or Sin Pijama, well, think again, because this superstar is building her musical legacy the world over.