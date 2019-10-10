Kylie Jenner shares sweet throwback featuring ‘baby’ Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner is taking it back to when she had blonde hair and a tiny baby girl! The 22-year-old beauty mogul shared a sweet picture of her and her daughter Stormi Webster from their mother-daughter vacation last summer. “About a year ago with my baby [heart emoji] where does the time go,” she wrote. In the picture, Kylie wears a bright yellow bikini as she plants kisses on her and Travis Scott’s baby girl.

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet throwback of her little girl Stormi Webster

In another photo, the girls put their summer looks on display as they turn away from the camera for a candid shot. Kylie’s suit showcases her toned abs. Little Stormi looks adorable in a beige mini swimsuit and matching straw hat.

Earlier this year, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up about her new life as a mother and how the moment changed her. “I always knew I wanted to be a young mother,” she told Interview magazine. “I remember people used to ask ‘Are you ready for this? And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better.”

She continued: “The way I look at things is more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s post comes after news of her and Travis Scott’s split after two years together. Shortly after the news, Kylie took to Twitter to clear the air.

Kylie welcomed her little girl in 2018

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga.” You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”