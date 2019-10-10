Kim Kardashian opens up about social media privacy at tech conference

Kim Kardashian is the ultimate social media maven, but over the years, the 38-year-old has learned to take precautions when it comes to sharing her personal life. On Tuesday, October 8, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the stage at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention where she was a keynote speaker. Although the mother-of-four continues to share many (many) bits of her life on her social platforms, Kim wants to keep the lives of her four children, whom she shares with Kanye West, less public.

Kim K won’t stop sharing snaps of her kids, but will be more careful when posting

"I think at the beginning, I didn't even know what the word privacy really meant. I was very OK with people knowing every detail of my life," she explained. "As you get a little bit older and you have kids, and you realize you do want to value some privacy, I figured out a really good balance of sharing what I want to share."

MORE: Not all of Kim Kardashian's fans agree with this fashion accessory on North West

If you follow the KKW Beauty founder, then your aware she’s not afraid of posting cute snaps of her children, North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, one, and four-month-old Psalm. However, she keeps it to a minimum.

The mother-of-four tends to share images of her kids time after taking the photos

"I move really cautiously now that I have kids, but I still love to be open and honest and that's who I am and that's my brand," she added. "There is a way to have both and to share but not feel like your whole life is being used just for social media. You do have to have balance."

"There definitely is oversharing," she continued. "Especially when safety can be a factor... when there is so many eyes on you. I learned first hand that if you share too much it can be a little bit dangerous at times."

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago is a little 'reptile whisperer'

You may recall, in October 2016, the businesswoman was a victim of robbery and was held at gunpoint while in Paris. Following the scary incident, the Skim founder opened up about her experience on an episode of KUWTK which aired in March 2017.