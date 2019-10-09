Kanye West definitely saw fireworks when he first met his now wife Kim Kardashian-West. The couple who have been married for five years and share four beautiful children (North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, almost two, and Psalm, four months), first met in 2002 — over a decade ago.

The Love Lockdown rapper shared that he felt a ‘magnetic attraction’ to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star upon gazing at her beauty. According to E! News, the rapper turned fashion designer said “Any time I was around her and I saw her, it was magnetic attraction to this force of energy. She was good, pure, happy, loving, brave, courageous, strong.”

©@kimkardashian The pair married on May 24, 2014 at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy

Despite experiencing this way about his future wife, the rapper knew to keep his distance as the KKW Beauty owner was married to her first husband, Damon Thomas, at the time. They didn’t start their official courtship until Kim was on the outs with her then-husband Kris Humphries.

She says “I met Kanye in 2002. He would ask everyone who I was, and they always said like 'Oh, she has a boyfriend'. We just always kept on connecting and coming into each other's lives. Then, he invited me to Paris to his fashion show, and that's when it happened. That's when we started our relationship. And I was like 'S**t, why didn't this happen sooner?' It was just right.”