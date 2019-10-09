Shawn Mendes may be across the globe, but he still has his leading lady Camila Cabello on the brain. The In My Blood singer couldn’t stop blushing as he opened up about the “perfect Shawmila date night.” “Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can,” he told fans during a Q&A in Malaysia. “She’ll have basically half a coffee and I’ll have like, three. We’re always in different cities when we hang out with each other.”

©Getty Images Shawn Mendes opened up about the “perfect Shawmila date night”

He continued: “Probably get some food, then an hour later we’d be like, ‘Are you hungry?’ and we’ll eat again.” The 21-year-old also revealed that things get cozy while they watch one of the Havana singer’s favorite movies. “Then, probably watch a movie, Tangled. She loves Tangled,” he added. Camila also has no problem keeping the conversation interesting. "One time we were having dinner and she pulled out this phone and a list on this phone was like, 'What would you do if it was the last day on Earth?'"

Loading the player...

©Getty Images The Señorita collaborators have been together since the summer

Shawn and Camila, 22, sparked dating rumors over the summer, after the release of their chart-topping single Señorita. The pair kept their romance under wraps, outside of showing PDA in various cities. Now, with Shawn on the Asian leg of his tour, and Camila promoting her latest singles, the distance has the duo speaking out about their love.