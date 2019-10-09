Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s twins make appearance at Maleficent premiere

Angelina Jolie’s twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt made an appearance at the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The actress and Brad Pitt’s youngest children hit the red carpet with their mother and older sisters—Zahara and Shiloh—on Wednesday, October 9. The Jolie-Pitt twins, 11, kept it, casual, yet stylish with Vivienne wearing a black jumpsuit, and Knox in a black suit.

Angelina Jolie brought her twins, as well as Zahara and Shiloh, to the London premiere of her new Disney movie

Brad’s mini-me Shiloh, 13, opted for a bomber jacket and trousers, while Zahara, 14, made a fashion statement donning a strapless dress. Angelina looked regal for the premiere of her newest Disney film wearing a custom Ralph & Russo white gown that featured gold piping at the bodice, metallic shoulder pads, and a sequin embellished cape. Angelina beamed as she posed for photos with her four youngest kids. Noticeably absent from the star-studded event was 15-year-old son Pax, and 18-year-old Maddox, who is attending college in South Korea.

While her oldest sons were not present for Wednesday’s premiere, they have hit the red carpet with Angelina in the past week. The mom of six brought her five youngest kids to the Los Angeles premiere of the Maleficent sequel last week. Two days later, she reunited with son Maddox in Japan for the movie’s red carpet in Tokyo. Angelina enjoyed a girls night with Zahara and Shiloh on Monday, October 7, at the premiere in Rome.

The Oscar winner stunned in a custom Ralph & Russo design

Last month, the Oscar winner admitted to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that she is “rediscovering” herself as her kids grow up. She said, "When your children are little you feel more 'mommy'. When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can't go. I'm in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself."

Angelina recently told Entertainment Tonight that it is “so wonderful” to have her children’s support at her premieres. She said, "They're my friends."

Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in theaters on October 18.