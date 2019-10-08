Jennifer Lopez is, without a doubt, a mega superstar — whether it be for her incredible looks or her large body of work from movies to albums to hit TV shows. This Bronx diva is always someone everyone is talking about. Unfortunately, this time around, the singer has found herself in a bit of legal trouble for something she did on her personal social media.

JLo is being sued by a paparazzi

According to E! News and The Blast, the No Me Ames singer is being sued by Splash News and Picture Agency, who are alleging that the Medicine singer published one of their photos of her taken by a paparazzi from 2017 without prior authorization and has violated the author rights.

The singer may have to pay up to $150,000 if found at fault

The Blast reported that "Specifically, Lopez or someone who acted in her name copied the photo and distributed it on her [social media], to the @jlo account, in a [post] published on November 7, 2017." The photo in question showed both JLo and her then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez together while they were walking around the city of New York holding hands.

Due to this violation, Jennifer would have to pay the agency the amount of $150k, if found guilty, because the company claims that they are the only ones with rights to the image.

The image in question is one of both Jennifer and her now-fiancé A-Rod

It was also reported that the agency had reached out to the superstar via a letter dated December 12, 2017, and was sent to her office regarding the violation but never received a response from JLo's camp.