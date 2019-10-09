Drake expresses hurt over feud with dad

Drake is speaking out after his father Dennis Graham made hurtful claims about their relationship. On Tuesday, October 8, the Started From the Bottom rapper took to his social media to clear the air and express his concern – after his father claimed that he fabricated their relationship to sell records. “Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him,” he wrote on the post. “It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with.”

The Hotline Bling singer continued: “Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept. [shrug emoji].” Drake’s response came after his father spoke to Nick Cannon during an appearance on his radio show.

“I have always been with Drake,” Dennis said. “I said, ‘Drake why are you saying all of this different stuff about me man? This is not cool.’ And he goes, ‘Dad, it sells records.” Dennis went on to explain that he was there through different phases of his son’s life. “I exposed him to every aspect of life. I never hid anything from him. I showed him this side of life. I showed him that side of life.”

Over the course of his career, the God’s Plan rapper has talked about his parents’ divorce, and how his father was absent from his life at times. Drake, 32, is father to a son. The rapper opened up about his child and how their relationship mirrors his with his own father, in an interview last year. “As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don't have the fairy tale, like, 'Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is, like, so perfect,” he said on the HBO series The Shop.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, y'know, we've had our, we've had moments, right? I mean, I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don't have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother. . . . Like, we have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now, like, I'm just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he's a beautiful boy.”