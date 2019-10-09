Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann get candid about family dynamic following daughter's birth

For a look at more exclusive photos from our special family edition, pick up the November issue of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers now and on newsstands October 25. Subscribe today!

The Derbez dynasty has grown over the course of the last two years. Patriarch, Eugenio Derbez opens up for HOLA! USA’s November issue. The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star is joined by his wife Alessandra Rosaldo and their five-year-old daughter Aitana. In addition, the family is joined by the 58-year-old actor’s two son’s José Eduardo and Vadhir. Rounding out the gang and bringing in the next generation is Eugenio’s 32-year-old daughter Aislinn and her husband Mauricio Ochmann, who are joined by their daughter, one-year-old Kailani. Inside the magazine, things get personal as they all open up about their dynamic.

Aislinn Derbez gets candid about her family struggles following her daughter's birth in 2018

Aislinn, who has kept a close relationship with her father, gets candid about her life after welcoming her little girl in 2018 and traveling to such a far place. “It wasn't easy for me because emotionally I didn't feel stable. I had a bit of a temper,” the Miss Bala star tells HOLA! USA. “More than postpartum depression, I think all women go through unbalanced periods that can be overwhelming. We women are used to covering up when we are sad or angry. And I think we have to be open and understand that this is normal. Let your family know that there are moments of vulnerability, and that they will pass. You have to know how to ask for help.”

It was after her husband realized his wife was spreading herself too thin and trying to maintain relationships with her family – that he decided to step in and help. "We had a marital and family crisis, but we coped well. I realized that Aislinn was stuck,” Mauricio told the magazine. “Between her old dynamic with her family and her new dynamic as a mother and wife, she was trying to rearrange things in her life.”

The Derbez family covers the November issue of HOLA! USA

Fans will have a more candid look at the Derbez family outside of our pages. The crew let cameras into their world as they took their first family vacation to Morocco in the Pantaya series, De Viaje con Los Derbez. In the clip, which is complete with plenty of laughs and tears, Eugenio gets candid about his mission. “My objective for this trip is to be more united as a family.” Adding, "I did this trip to connect with my family, to be together.”