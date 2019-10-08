It looks like Shakira’s music talent runs in the family! The Colombian singer took to her social media to share a sweet video inspired by her six-year-old son Milan Piqué Mebarak. Shakira and her husband Gerard Piqué are always sharing pictures of their two sons Milan, 6 and and Sasha, 4. However, this new video gives us insight into their growing interests, which might include singing and songwriting.

©@shakira Shakira shared a sweet video on social media about her son Milan

“A lil song my son taught me today,” Shakira wrote alongside a video of her at home playing the piano. She then reveals the name of the song “Alegria,” before translating the message in Spanish. “Una cancioncita que me enseñó Milan.” In the video, Shakira is sitting and playing the piano that lights up red whenever she touches a different key. Meanwhile, in the background, Milan can be heard saying, “Bravo mami!” as she finishes playing the song he showed her.



Loading the player...

The 42-year-old singer has previously revealed how important it is to spend time with her children, especially when she has a busy tour schedule. “Sometimes it’s very hard when you can not see your sons for a month or even more. It is so hard,” she shared with Viva Magazine. “But we call each other via FaceTime, so we are in constant communication. That helps.”