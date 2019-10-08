Cristina Iglesias takes after her mother! Julio Iglesias’ 18-year-old daughter shared a stunning photo of her and mom Miranda Rijnsburger while celebrating her mom’s birthday. Cristina, who has a twin sister Victoria, looks identical in the picture posted on her social media.



©@cristinaiglesiasr Cristina Iglesias shared a picture of her mom celebrating her birthday

“Happy Birthday,” the young blonde beauty wrote accompanying the photo, which featured the mother-daughter duo sitting pretty together. Cristina wore a gorgeous silk sleeveless dress, while her mother opted to wear a cropped black pants paired with a sleeveless patterned top. Earlier in the year, Cristina sent her mom a sweet message on Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful, caring, and amazing Mom,” she wrote. “You continue to inspire me every single day. I love you so much.”

Besides sharing pictures of their family, Cristina and her twin sister Victoria are always posting about their picture-perfect getaways and latest fashion trends. Most recently, the twins enjoyed a vacation in Marbella with scenic vistas that made for incredible content. Before then, both ladies made their Met Gala debut in matching Oscar de la Renta gowns, featuring feathery details.