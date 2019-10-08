Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh is dad Brad Pitt’s mini-me

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s recent red carpet appearance had us doing a double take! The 13 year old hit the European premiere of mom Angelina Jolie’s new film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, on Monday looking just like her famous father: Brad Pitt. There’s no denying that the teenager bears a striking resemblance to the Ad Astra actor. While Shiloh appears to have inherited her mother’s full lips, the eyes and hair color are all Brad. The blue-eyed teen’s side-gelled hairstyling on October 7 made her even more of a dead ringer for the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star.

Shiloh is her father Brad Pitt's mini-me

Angelina was joined by Shiloh and her oldest daughter Zahara, 14, at the premiere of her new Disney movie in Rome. Shiloh stepped out wearing a metallic embellished bomber jacket, dark pants, and Converse sneakers. Meanwhile, Zahara wore a dark green ombre halter gown by Versace. Angelina coordinated with her daughters in a dark-colored ensemble, donning a shimmering black design by Versace.

Angelina attended the European premiere with daughters Shiloh and Zahara

The mom of six has been making the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premieres around the world a family affair. Last week, Angelina attended the Los Angeles premiere with five of her children—15-year-old Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Two days later, she reunited with her son Maddox, who is attending college in South Korea, in Japan for the Tokyo premiere. Angelina recently told Entertainment Tonight that it is “so wonderful” to have her children’s support. She said, "They're my friends."

Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in theaters on October 18.