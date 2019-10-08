Becky G shows off two sides as she announces release date for her debut album

Becky G’s debut album has a release date – and by the looks of it – fans are going to get two sides of the Mexican songstress! The 22-year-old took to her social media to share the news with the world. “Finalmente. Esta es una nueva era. Get ready. #MalaSanta mi primer album sale el 17 de Octubre! Pre-order starts this Friday 10/11.” The announcement was accompanied by some amazing album artwork. The cover features Becky standing back-to-back with herself. On the Mala side, she wears all black. On the Santa side, she opts for a more delicate all-white look. Fans and famous friends alike are excited for the news.

Becky’s boyfriend, soccer star Sebastian Lletget, took to the comments to congratulate his love. “It’s your time bebe,” he wrote next to a purple devil and angel emoji. Austin Mahone celebrated the news writing: “Woooah!!!! Finally.” In the run up to the news, the Sin Pijama singer teased her fans by going completely red on social media.

Mala Santa will be the singer’s first studio album. This year, Becky has released a host of singles including, Secrets, Dollar, La Respuesta with Maluma and Que Me Baile. While the Mexican-American beauty has done songs in English and Spanish – there’s no telling what surprises she has in store for fans.

The announcement follows the news that the singer’s latest single Chicken Noodle Soup with BTS’ J-Hope debuted number one on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart. The single’s success comes after the songstress and the K-Pop star almost broke the internet – when they hinted at the collaboration.

2019 is shaping up to be one of the best years of her life. In September, Becky opened up about her future in the music business. “I hope I’m still sharing my music with the world,” she told HOLA! USA about her five-year plan. “I’d like to be in fashion, producing films, directing in fashion, producing films and stuff like that, but who knows? I could have kids by then. So many things could happen. I just like being surprised.” One thing is for sure, fans can pre-sale Becky’s album on October 11.