Anna Kournikova celebrates a very special birthday and it's not Enrique's!

Anna Kournikova has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her beloved canine, 8 year-old Jack. The Russian beauty has commemorated the occasion with a sweet picture of them alongside an enthused caption that read, “Happy Birthday to my Jack!!!” followed by the heart and paws emoji.

The former tennis player and longtime love Enrique Iglesias are huge animal lovers, and their pups tend to be the stars of Anna’s social posts. She calls her two dogs “my boys” and has included highlighted stories of the pair on her social media feed. So cute!

From typical dog trouble like 'breaking things around the house' and playing with each other to going on boating adventures and mastering the art of interrupting Anna’s workouts, her dogs are a bundle of joy and if you don’t believe us, take a look!

Anna has been a dog mom long before she gave birth to twins, Lucy and Nicholas. She has had her beloved Jack for more than 6 years, adopting him when he was just a little pup. The Chesapeake Bay Retriever is often referred to as “my crazy dog” by Anna and is most definitely an integral part of the Iglesias-Kournikova family!