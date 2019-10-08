America Ferrera gets the quinceañera she never had

America Ferrera’s dream came true last night! Although the Latina actress turned 35-years-old this year, last night, she got to celebrate her 15th birthday AKA her Quinceañera during her appearance on A Little Late With Lilly Singh. The TV host surprised the actress with a quick party with cakes, a crown and (obvi) a puffy princess dress fit for a 15-year-old girl entering womanhood.

After the Superstore star revealed she had never had her own quinceañera party, Lilly threw America her own 15s party in under five minutes.“For those of you who don’t know what a Quinceañera is,” Lilly started telling her audience as America stood laughing to the side. “It’s the Latin American celebration of the transition from childhood to womanhood as a young girl celebrates her 15th birthday.” Cue all the Hispanic traditions!

Lilly brought out balloons, a tiara, a dress and a party table topped with a cake. “I feel special,” America joked as she wore the pretty in pink gown. She even got to partake in the special tradition of swapping out your flats for heels—a custom that marks a girl transitioning into a woman. Seeing as Lilly didn’t have pumps with her, she opted for “dope” sneakers. In the end, her Superstore co-star Colton Dunn made a surprise appearance to give America a celebratory toast.

Despite never having a real quinceañera party, America revealed she did have party for her 30th birthday. “I never even went to a Quinceañera growing up…but I did have a bomb a** 30th birthday, which is like a thing now. They call it the doble quince,” she joked.