Selena Gomez fans express concern after she shares sad new picture

Let’s be honest—Selena Gomez is the queen of social media. The 27-year-old singer and actress occasionally goes on a hiatus from posting on her feed, but when she does, the whole world notices. Last night, she disrupted the Internet and caused Selenators (aka her fans) to perk up by posting a cryptic photo on her social media. Cryptic because the post was uploaded hours after her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared pictures of their wedding last week. Fans flooded her comments with this observation.

Selena Gomez shared a new selfie on her social media

In the picture, the brunette beauty was makeup free, looking noticeably tired and sad. “Me, all the time,” she wrote alongside the photo. One fan wrote, “Justin is married now.” Another added, “It’s almost like she saw the Bieber wedding pics right before this selfie was taken.” Still, for the most part, fans were supportive and sending positive messages to the Wolves singer. “You are so beautiful words can't explain,” one user wrote.

Last night, Hailey Bieber shared images from her and Justin’s gorgeous wedding that was held last week on September 30 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. He wore a classic and dapper tux, while she wore a stunning bridal dress designed by Off White’s Virgil Abloh. The form-fitting gown featured delicate details, a patterned veil and a long train with the words “till death do us part” etched at the end.

Fans are speculating the singer is sad after seeing pictures of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wedding to Hailey Baldwin

Many fans are thinking Selena is sad right now, but fret not—the star is currently thriving. She just debuted her new Netflix series Living Undocumented, which tells the story of eight families who are living on the verge of deportation. It’s an important and special project for Selena, who’s family has their own immigration story. “It’s time to listen to the people whose lives are being directly affected by immigration policies,” she previously explained. “It’s time to get to know the individuals whose complex stories have been reduced to basic headlines.”