Sofia Vergara gave us a major throwback in her latest social media post. The Modern Family actress is always sharing old pictures from her time as a model in the 90s (please see these epic and retro bikini shots), but now she’s giving fans a glimpse of her wardrobe at the time.

Sofia Vergara took it back to the 90s in her latest post

In true 90s fashion, the then twenty-something-year-old rocked a hairstyle with blonde highlights and freshly cut layers. She’s also wearing minimal face makeup, but bold, brown lips. However, the highlight of the vintage photo is her outfit. Sofia is donning a princess-style dress in lavender that features off-the-shoulder details bejeweled designs. “#tbt Miami #the90’s,” she captioned the post along with two heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Sofia shares a throwback picture of herself—one week ago, the Colombian actress shared a picture of her teenage years when she was still living in Baranquilla. In the 80s, the Modern Family star attended Baranquilla’s Carnival dressed in carnival attire. In the picture, she’s wearing an eccentric two-piece green costume adorned with gold embellishments and topped with an oversized headpiece.