Family trips can be loads of fun, but they’re also destined for a little (ok, maybe a lot) of drama. So imagine when Mexican actor, comedian and filmmaker Eugenio Derbez decides to take his entire family of seven on a family vacation to Morocco for the first time ever. “For the first time in our lives we will be traveling together, Vahdir, Ale, Aitana, José Eduardo, Aislinn, Mau, everyone, everyone, everyone,” he says in the trailer of his upcoming Amazon Prime series, De Viaje con Los Derbez.

In the clip, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold actor and his family which includes his wife Alessandra Rosaldo, daughters Aitana, five and AislinnDerbez and her husband Mauricio Ochmann, their baby girl Kailani, and Eugenio’s two sons, José Eduardo and Vahdir, are showcased throughout the reality tv-type show complete with private confessions à la Keeping Up with the Kardashians. ”My objective for this trip is to be more united as a family,” adding” I did this trip to connect with my family, to be together,” Eugenio explains.

The trailer has everything from scenes of them saying goodbye at the airport to moments of laughter and even some with tears. “It’s going to be very intense, and a little weird,” says his oldest daughter, Aislinn, “just like our childhood.”