Two months after Prince George celebrated his sixth birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton have sent out thank you notes to royal fans who wished their oldest son a happy birthday. One fan took to social media to share the card that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent them.

©The Duchess of Cambridge

The royal couple’s message read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince George on the occasion of his sixth birthday. This was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes."

On the other side of the card is a picture of George smiling in his England soccer shirt. The photo is one of Prince George’s official sixth birthday portraits that were taken by mom Kate. Since the picture was taken earlier this summer, the future King has lost both of his front teeth.