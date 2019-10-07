Two months after Prince George celebrated his sixth birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton have sent out thank you notes to royal fans who wished their oldest son a happy birthday. One fan took to social media to share the card that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent them.
The royal couple’s message read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince George on the occasion of his sixth birthday. This was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes."
On the other side of the card is a picture of George smiling in his England soccer shirt. The photo is one of Prince George’s official sixth birthday portraits that were taken by mom Kate. Since the picture was taken earlier this summer, the future King has lost both of his front teeth.
George and Charlotte show off their sweet sibling bond in first official photo together in 4 years
George celebrated his birthday in July on the private Caribbean island of Mustique. The royal was joined by his parents, as well as sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis. Ahead of the royal family’s trip, Prince William and Kate Middleton treated their firstborn and his classmates to a soccer-themed party at their London home, Kensington Palace. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! the “action-packed, after-school birthday bash”