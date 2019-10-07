Beyoncé posts stunning date night pics after revealing this big update

Queen Bey and the hubs take a break and hit the town. On Sunday, October 6, music’s royalty took some time off from their busy schedules and went out on a date night. Beyoncé and her husband, business mogul Jay-Z, celebrated the opening of Tyler Perry’s production studios in Atlanta.

It was a star studded event: Lala Anthony, Julissa Bermudez, Whoopi Goldberg, Halle Berry, Vanessa Williams, Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith were all there. The Carters were there, along with many others, to commemorate this historic night as Tyler Perry is the first African American actor/director/writer/producer to own his own self-funded production studio.

The opening of the studios celebrated very big moment within the film industry

The Single Ladies singer shared several stunning images of her and the hubs dressed to the nines for the gala event hosted at the Tyler Perry Studios. Beyoncé, who was truly moved by this landmark night, shared on her social media page, “Congratulations to Tyler Perry on the opening of his studios. I could feel our ancestors’ presence.”

She continued “Generations of blood, sweat and tears, success, excellence and brilliance. It makes me so proud, so full, I could not stop crying. Thank you my Virgo brother for so much love and passion put into every detail. My prayer today is that you will take it all in. You inspire me to dream even bigger.”

Beyoncé and her husband came out to show their love and support for Tyler Perry

This momentous night also came on the heels of other news that hits a little closer to the singer’s home. Recently, her father and former Destiny’s Child manager, Mathew Knowles, shared that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer (tests found that Mathew carried a mutated BRCA2 gene).

He shared in an interview with Good Morning America, that the first call him made after being told were to his two famous daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, so that they could get tested. Mathew is currently cancer free and both of his daughters have revealed that they both tested negative for the BRCA2 gene.