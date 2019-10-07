Julio Iglesias’ daughter Cristina posts mom-daughter birthday pic - and they could be sisters!

Cristina Iglesias takes after her mother! Julio Iglesias’ 18-year-old daughter shared a stunning photo of her and mom Miranda Rijnsburger while celebrating her birthday. Cristina, who has a twin sister Victoria, looks identical in the picture posted on her social media.

“Happy Birthday,” the young blonde beauty wrote accompanying the photo, which featured the mother-daughter duo sitting pretty together. Cristina wore a gorgeous silk sleeveless dress, while her mother opted to wear a cropped black pants paired with a sleeveless patterned top. Earlier in the year, Cristina sent her mom a sweet message on Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful, caring, and amazing Mom,” she wrote. “You continue to inspire me every single day. I love you so much.”

Besides sharing pictures of their family, Cristina and her twin sister Victoria are always posting about their picture-perfect getaways and latest fashion trends. Most recently, the twins enjoyed a vacation in Marbella with scenic vistas that made for incredible content. Before then, both ladies made their Met Gala debut in matching Oscar de la Renta gowns, featuring feathery details.

It’s no surprise, the two blondes are entering the fashion world—their mother was a model in her youth. “Cristina and Victoria want to be models, like their mother,” Julio previously told HOLA! USA. “What I want is for them to be strong, because life has given them a lot. I’m getting ready to realize that my girls are already two women, and gorgeous, but above all, very good girls. They’ve got us both mad, me and their mother.”