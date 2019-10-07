Shakira shares the song her six-year-old son Milan taught her

It looks like Shakira’s musical talent runs in the family! The Colombian singer took to her social media to share a sweet video inspired by her six-year-old son Milan Piqué Mebarak. Shakira and her husband Gerard Piqué are always sharing pictures of their two sons Milan, 6, and and Sasha, 4. However, this new video gives us insight into their growing interests, which might include music!

Shakira shared a sweet video on social media about her son Milan

“A lil song my son taught me today,” Shakira wrote alongside a video of her at home playing the piano. She then reveals the name of the song “Alegria,” before translating the message in Spanish, “Una cancioncita que me enseñó Milan.” In the video, Shakira is sitting and playing the piano that lights up in colorful red hues whenever she touches a different key. Meanwhile, in the background, Milan can be heard saying, “Bravo mami!” as she finishes playing the song he showed her.

MORE: Shakira and JLo praise each other in Super Bowl halftime interview

Loading the player...

The 42-year-old singer has previously revealed how important it is to spend time with her children, especially when she has a busy tour schedule. “Sometimes it’s very hard when you can not see your sons for a month or even more. It is so hard,” she shared with Viva Magazine. “But we call each other via FaceTime, so we are in constant communication. That helps.”

She played a song that Milan showed her called “Alegria”

Next up for the singer? She is teaming up with fellow Latina and superstar Jennifer Lopez for a groundbreaking joint headlining performance at next year’s Super Bowl in February 2020 “I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday!” Shakira explained. “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”