James Middleton is engaged – and the ring looks like Kate’s 

Congrats are in order for Kate and Pippa Middleton’s younger brother James. The mental health advocate took to his social media to confirm the news of his engagement to Alizee Thevenet and share a picture from the special moment. “SHE SAID OUI,” the 32-year-old wrote in between two red heart emojis. “Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news #jalizee.” In the selfie, which was captured in front of the stunning horizon of England’s Lake District, Alizee proudly showed off her ring.

Alizee’s engagement ring resembles Kate Middleton’s

The sparkler bears a close resemblance to Kate’s as it is a large Saphire, surrounded by diamonds. James also took to his social media stories to share a few details from the exciting moment. “I asked @alizeethevenet a question the other day…,” he captioned a photo of the pair sharing a kiss under water.

In the next frame, which was a slideshow of pictures from their relationship, James teased her answer. “And she said…” James and the French business analyst reportedly met in 2018, after she sparked a conversation with one of his dogs. For the majority of their relationship, the pair have kept things under wraps.

In July, James shared a photo of Alizee on his Instagram with his dog. “Caption this #goldenretriever #summervibes #dogsofinstagram #happydog.” In the picture, Alizee laughs as one of her now-fiancé’s dog jumps in the pool next to her. The same month, the pair were spotted at Wimbledon. James and Alizee were also hand-in-hand and amongst the royal family as they attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kinsington at St George’s Chapel in May.

James shared the exciting news in a series of sweet posts

James is the last of the Middleton children to tie the knot. In 2018, his mother Carole spoke to the Telegraph about her hopes for her son’s love life. “I’m definitely hands-on. I don’t find it complicated,” she said. “My biggest fear [as her children grow up] was that I’d lose my family, but we’ve stayed close. There are times when they say ‘Can you do this, or that?’ And I can’t quite. But they like the fact that I work. I have two lovely sons-in-law, and I hope I’ll have a lovely daughter-in-law.” Get ready mama Middleton, the family is becoming complete.