Puerto Rico is still rebuilding from the devastation left by Hurricane Maria. The process has been enhanced by the generosity of high profile people like Marc Anthony and Puerto Rican Bad Bunny. Both the 51-year-old and 25-year-old Latin music stars are lending their power to the Caribbean island, specifically uniting to help enrich the lives of local children. The duo, along with several organizations, are set to reconstruct six baseball fields that were destroyed by the natural disaster through their "Play Ball Again" program.

Bad Bunny's Good Bunny Foundation united with Marc Anthony's foundation Maestro Cares to rebuild Puerto Rico

Marc Anthony’s foundation Maestro Cares confirmed that it will begin the initiative, their second project in Puerto Rico, along with Bad’s organization Good Bunny Foundation. "Maestro Cares in conjunction with the Good Bunny Foundation, Unicef and LISC will repair and rehabilitate six baseball fields throughout Puerto Rico in the cities of Vega Baja, Loiza, Isla Verde, Yabucoa, and Yauco," MC said in a press release.

Baseball field in Puerto Rico are incredibly important to the communities there

"These baseball fields were destroyed in 2017 after the landfall of Hurricane Maria. Children in Puerto Rico still lack a safe place to play and be a child," the statement continued. "Baseball fields in Puerto Rico are some of the most important cultural hubs of local communities. Reconstructing these six baseball fields is extremely needed to provide safe and healthy environments to children and families in Puerto Rico."

On Maestro Care's website, it states that the grand opening is slated for December of 2019. Down the road, the new program aims to rebuild 25 baseball fields that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria and facilitate local programming for 17,500 youth in Puerto Rico. The foundation is set on providing safe environments and education for orphaned and disadvantaged children in Latin America and the United States.