For over fifteen years, Eva Longoria has been the stunning subject of countless photos. However, the 44-year-old actress says she’s "never looked better" than in a recent piece of fan art. "Wow what amazing art!" she exclaimed on Saturday, October 5, "I’ve never looked better. I love this! Thank you @jenlublindesign for taking the time to capture this wonderful moment with Santi!" The caption was beside a whimsical portrait of the powerhouse latina holding her baby Santiago Enrique at Paris Fashion Week.

Eva Longoria and Santiago Enrique by Jen Lublin

"The ultimate #MommyAndMe á la Paris Fashion Week!" arist Jen Lublin wrote alongside her masterpiece. The illustration is based off a photograph that shows Eva strutting into celebrity hotspot L'Avenue restaurant in Paris while holding her one-year-old son.

RELATED: Eva Longoria and baby Santi get glammed up for Paris Fashion Week show

The piece seems to be inspired by this picture

The Grand Hotel producer rocked a chic black Balmain suit ensemble adorned with gold buttons and a bag by the brand in honor of the Balmain X Balmain Paris Fashion week show. Meanwhile her tiny tot looked absolutely adorable in an outfit right out of a royal kid's closet. Santi was prepped out in a navy polo sweater atop a white button down, rolled up jeans and a cute little pair of sneakers.

MORE: Celebrity Street Style: Paris Fashion Week edition

The artist captured both Eva and Santi to a tee, taking some fantastical liberties here and there. "Omg I LOVE this!!!" Eva commented on the picture, before reposting on her own social media account. The photo was liked by the Desperate Housewives icon's followers - celebrities and fans alike. Jen seems to be a celeb and fashion enthusiast, having drawn portraits of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and even Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and their blended family!