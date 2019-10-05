JLo surprises at Maluma concert: See her epic entrance and their Spanish duet!

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma took a lesson from the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper film school. The 50-year-old superstar and her 25-year-old co-star filmed a scene from their upcoming flick Marry Me live on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City during Maluma’s show on Friday, October 4. Film buffs will remember that LG and B-Coops employed the same shooting technique for A Star Is Born, also filming before real fans at actual concerts. It was an incredible surprise for the booming crowd, who are forever immortalized as extras in the romantic comedy.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Like sun rising in the east, JLo rose from the MSG stage

The crowd roared as JLo rose up centerstage in a spume of smoke like a Greek goddess. She sparkled from head to toe in an extravagant gold ensemble, the pièce de résistance being an intricately beaded gown. The costume was cinched at the waist by a gold leaf belt and dripping with fringe, which cascaded down one sleeve.

RELATED: JLo is red hot on the set of new rom-com Marry Me

JLo, or perhaps we should call her by her character’s name “Kat,” was accessorized to the nines. She donned a pointed metal choker, which resembled a tamed sun, and an equally polarizing Greecian crown, which slicked her hair back.

VIEW GALLERY

Maluma and JLo shot a scene from their upcoming flim Marry Me

Maluma matched his Marry Me leading lady in a dazzling gold blazer. They wowed attendees, which included model Winnie Harlow, with Jennifer and Marc Anthony’s Latin hit No Me Ames and quickly filmed a scene. The film’s synopsis teases that a popstar (JLo) finds out her rockstar fiancé (Maluma) has been cheating on her moments before their set to be married. Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman are among other talents to star in the movie.

RELATED: JLo and Maluma film their first Marry Me scene together - see the pics!

The incredible instance comes after Jennifer had shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her rehearsing with the Colombian singer. “The art of collaboration...it’s what I love about this business!!!” she wrote. “True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow... Here we go!!!”