JLo and Maluma film their first ‘Marry Me’ scenes together - see the pictures!

It’s happening—Jennifer Lopez and Maluma finally began filming for their upcoming romantic comedy movie Marry Me. The two stars took to their social media accounts to share exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of them working together on set. This marks the first feature film and Hollywood debut for the 25-year-old Colombian singer.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of their upcoming movie

Along with the photos, JLo shared a heartfelt message on the topic of collaboration. “The art of collaboration...it’s what I love about this business,” she wrote alongside a carousel of images from the cast’s first table read. “True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow... Here we go!!!”

Loading the player...

MORE: Maluma reacts to not being nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy

The Mala Mía singer also took a moment to share a picture from their first day on set. “DAY ONE / DIA UNO,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and JLo laughing on the floor with their scripts in front of them. He added a message on his stories, expressing his excitement for the project. “Today I fulfilled a dream I had since I was little," he wrote in Spanish. "Thank you, God. Thank you, life.”

Directed by Kat Coiro, the movie will see Maluma and JLo playing a couple who are set to marry in Madison Square Garden, but Jennifer’s character calls off the nuptials last minute after finding out he cheated with her assistant. She then picks a random stranger (played by Owen Wilson) to marry.

The two singers will play a couple in the Romantic Comedy ‘Marry Me’

Maluma has previously opened up about wanting to transition into Hollywood at the right time. “I love acting,” he shared. “Maybe I’m waiting on the right moment. To do it in the right way because if I’m going to do it, I want to be the main character.”