Sofia Vergara shows off her curves in princess-like dress in stunning throwback

Sofia Vergara gave us a major throwback in her latest social media post. The Modern Family actress is always sharing old pictures from her time as a model in the '90s (please see these epic and retro bikini shots), but now she’s giving fans a glimpse of her wardrobe at the time.

Sofia Vergara took it back to the '90s in her latest post

In true '90s fashion, the then twenty-something-year-old rocked a hairstyle with blonde highlights and freshly cut layers. She’s also wearing minimal face makeup, but bold, brown lips. However, the highlight of the vintage photo is her outfit. Sofia is donning a princess-style dress in lavender that features off-the-shoulder details and bejeweled designs. “#tbt Miami #the90’s,” she captioned the post along with two heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Sofia shares a throwback picture of herself—one week ago, the Colombian actress shared a photo of her teenage years when she was still living in Baranquilla. In the '80s, the Modern Family star attended Baranquilla’s Carnival dressed in carnival attire. In the picture, she’s wearing an eccentric two-piece green costume adorned with gold embellishments and topped with an oversized headpiece.

The 47-year-old star shared pictures from the 80s and 90s

Sofia is currently filming the 11th and final season of Modern Family, which is slated to premiere in 2020. She previously speculated what she thinks her character’s fate will be in the end. “Gloria has such a great life and such a beautiful family that I think anything that the writers have prepared for her, I'm going to be happy with,” she shared. “I'm sure that it's gonna be great, like all the seasons’ finales.”