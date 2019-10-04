Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's kids are motorcycle daredevils

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky usually share whatever energetic activities they’re taking part in on social media - we have seen them challenging each other to bouncy castle races, exploring Byron Bay’s incredible natural landscapes, and let’s not forget to mention the intense workouts they both do to keep in shape. So it’s natural that their kids, India Rose and twins Tristan and Sasha have inherited this passion for all things active from their famous parents. What we didn’t know, though, is that the little ones would be way more extreme than Chris and Elsa!

In the latest video the actor shared with fans, we can see the children showing off their skills on mini racing motorcycles, and they… fly! “Kids going mad,” says Chris in the caption of the images where we can see their children competing in race suits and helmets while their dad provides commentary. We can also see Elsa laughing behind her excited husband as they all enjoy a beautiful day in the countryside.

Elsa and Chris moved from Hollywood to Australia in search of a more normal life for their kids. The actress told The Sydney Morning Herald: “I always wanted to be in a place like [Byron Bay], Growing up I was very happy in nature, with animals, and I dreamed of living in a place where my kids can run around with no shoes on, surrounded by all kinds of animals - dangerous and not dangerous." And that decision is proving to be the best they could ever make.

Chris with a laughing Elsa behind as their kids were on the bikes

Chris, Elsa and their kids live indeed surrounded by horses, iguanas, and all of their dogs, now that Sunny, the groodle that recently went missing has been found safe and sound and is back with her family. The images they both share with fans show a happy, beautiful and free family who have found their place in the world and make the most of it.

