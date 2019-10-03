Enrique Iglesias jokes about his 'mini doppelganger' son Nicholas

Enrique Iglesias is completely in love with his twins Nicholas and Lucy, the adorable toddlers he welcomed with Anna Kournikova back in 2017, and we totally understand why! Although the couple has always been very private about their relationship, in the last months they both have shared the sweetest photos and videos of their children, giving a glimpse of their happy and joyful family life. Enrique's latest post - that automatically put a smile on our faces - is a case in point. The Bailamos singer shared a beautiful photo of himself and Nicholas, with a hilarious caption showcasing his excellent sense of humor.

Nicholas and Lucy, Enrique and Anna's pride and joy

"I think he's got my genes," says Enrique in the picture of himself posing with his blond, blue-eyed son, to whom he tenderly refers as "my Russian meatball." The dark, tall and handsome 44-year-old hilariously jokes about losing the battle in the genes war against wife Anna, as both Lucy and Nicholas are the ex-tennis player's mini- doppelgangers. Don't worry Enrique, babies' features change with time, so you still have a chance!

Here they are! Enrique shared this cute picture of son Nicholas on social media

Just a few days ago, the singer shared another adorable video with his followers, this time with Lucy, where we could see dad and daughter showing off some dancing moves. Again, (sorry Enrique), we can see that the little one is as blonde as her mama. However, as we've seen in previous posts, the twins share their dad's passion for soccer, his cheekiness, and in the case of Nicholas, his passion for singing!

Enrique and Anna met in 2001 when she starred in his video Escape

Julio Iglesias' son met the love of his life more than 18 years ago, when Anna starred in the video for his hit Escape. from that day on, they've been inseparable. Together they are one of the most stable couples in showbiz and with the arrival of Lucy and Nicholas, they created a beautiful, happy family.