Nacho Figueras defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for taking legal action

Nacho Figueras is speaking out on behalf of his close friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the 42-year-old Argentinian polo player, who is responsible for introducing the royal couple to host Ellen Degeneres, discussed and applauded the their decision to pursue legal action against a major British media company after being mistreated with “relentless propaganda.”

“I’ve been friends with [Prince Harry] for 12, 13 years now, and I’ve seen it all happen right from the very beginning,” he tells Ellen about the media’s abuse of the royal. “He’s a wonderful man, someone who really cares, he’s really committed, he really cares about making the world a better place.” He continued: “To me the most surprising this is that some people are not seeing that they are heroes. [They] are taking their time to make the world a better place and they’re all fighting for us. Instead of us embracing them and loving them and cheering them on, we are attacking them. So it’s a shame.”

He also praised Meghan, who he says is an “incredible girl,” despite what critics say. “People think of it like how easy it is for you to marry this guy, but nobody knows the hard things that go with that. She’s amazing, she gave up the things that she had to marry this man, who she loves. In the statement the Duke of Sussex released, he writes how he has been a "silent witness" to Meghan's suffering from the media abuse.

Besides talking royal news, Nacho spoke to Ellen about his upcoming appearance at the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic and discussed his 300 horses, who he hilariously names after famous people. One horse is named after Shakira and all of her babies are then named after other big superstars, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and of course, Hannah Montana. “Then I have architects, I have writers, I have actors, I have all kinds of different families,” he laughed.