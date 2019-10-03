Angelina Jolie had a glamorous reunion with son Maddox in Tokyo

Over one month after emotionally dropping Maddox off at college, Angelina Jolie had a sweet reunion with her son at the Tokyo premiere of her latest movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The Oscar winner was also joined by 14-year-old daughter Zahara on Thursday, October 3. Angelina stunned on the carpet wearing a metallic fringe flapper dress by Ralph & Russo Couture, while her kids coordinated in black ensembles. The filmmaker beamed as she proudly stood between Zahara and Maddox on the red carpet.

The family outing comes two days after Angelina attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Disney film with her five youngest children—15-year-old Pax, Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. While at the star-studded event, the mom of six told Extra that she was looking forward to reuniting with Maddox, who is studying at Yonsei University in South Korea.

“He’s good,” she said. “But he’s flying to meet me in Japan. So I am two days from my hug.” The 44-year-old actress admitted that she was counting down the minutes until the hug with her 18-year-old son. “He’s great. I know he is solid, he’s fine, but I need it,” she shared.

At the premiere on Monday, Angelina revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her children “wrangle her.” "Honestly, they're more together [than I am]. Zahara's the most organized in the family,” she confessed. The Hollywood star also praised her eldest daughter, Zahara, noting: "She's growing up so beautifully." The Maleficent actress was proud to have her brood at the premiere in Los Angeles. "It's just so wonderful to have their [support]," she said. "They're my friends."

Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in theaters on October 18.