Gisele Bündchen shares heart-melting milestone photo of her kids with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has a glittering list of accomplishments, but her greatest achievement is her and Tom Brady's children. The 39-year-old Brazilian beauty proved she cannot measure her love for her daughter Vivian, six, and son Benjamin, nine, in a sweet new post on Wednesday, October 2. "Please, tell me how am I supposed to handle this?" she asked fans along with an adorable photo of the pair. "They just melt my heart. #measurementday," she added before translating the caption into Portuguese.

Immeasurable love! Gisele and Tom Brady's children shared a beautiful moment

The beyond charming photo shows Benjamin measuring his little sister Vivian’s height with a book as she stands against the wall. Vivian looks up lovingly at her big bro as he makes sure to diligently mark her height on their special trimming, which seems to be just off the kitchen area.

The supermodel and her athletic hubby Tom often preach about the importance of family, publicly sharing countless delightful moments like this one with their children. In a particularly moving post, Gisele got candid about how much her two children really mean to her in a post on Mother’s Day.

Gisele, Tom and their three children: Vivian, Benjamin and Jack

"My kids have expanded my heart in so many ways," she wrote along with a photo of her and the pair. "They have given my life new meaning. Thru them, I got to experience the deepest and purest love."

"Every day I learn so much with them and they inspire me to be the best that I can be," she sweetly added. "They are truly the most precious gifts! I am so grateful they chose me to be their mummy." In addition to her two biological kids, Gisele is a proud stepmother to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, who Tom had with ex Bridget Moynahan.