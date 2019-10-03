JLo is red hot on set of new rom-com with Owen Wilson and Maluma

Jennifer Lopez is back in her romantic comedy glory! After wowing the world with her gritty spin in Hustlers, the 50-year-old superstar has been spotted filming a much lighter project around New York City this week. She has reunited with her Anaconda co-star Owen Wilson for the new flick Marry Me. Of course, don’t be fooled by the genre that it’s got. JLo still brings just as much heat to this role.

Jennifer Lopez was red hot in this formfitting sequin dress while filming Marry Me

Most recently, Jennifer was photographed shooting with Game of Thrones star John Bradley near NBC Studios on the evening of Wednesday, October 2. The mom-of-two brought brightness to the rainy night, flaunting her famous curves in a red bodycon dress and matching high pumps. Featuring puffed out 80s sleeves and a sultry zippered back, the glamorous number made JLo's ever-gorgeous appearance pop even more.

JLo and Game of Thrones star John Bradley shared the screen

Merely a day prior, the triple threat was spotted in yet another throwback-like ensemble as she filmed sweet scenes with her leading man Owen Wilson at the iconic Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park on Coney Island. Jenny was all smiles in a white tank top and poofy brown harem pants, which she wore under a long seude beige coat. The look was rooted in the early 2000s, giving us flashbacks to JLo’s iconic turn in rom-coms like The Wedding Planner.

JLo was reunited with former co-star Owen Wilson

The upcoming movie also stars Sarah Silverman and latin music legend Maluma in his American movie debut. According to IMDb, JLo plays a pop superstar who is jilted by her rock-star fiancé (Maluma) moments before their wedding at Madison Square Garden, so she marries a random guy from the crowd (Owen) instead. We’re starting the countdown until this hits theatres now!