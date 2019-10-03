Sofia Vergara goes on a dog walk with lookalike niece Claudia Vergara - but who is who? 

In case you didn’t know, Sofia Vergara has a 26-year-old niece Claudia Vergara. Claudia, who is also in the entertainment industry as a host for a pop culture news show Latinx! Now, is the spitting image of the Modern Family actress and is always getting mistaken for her. In her most recent outing with her famous aunt, the two ladies looked identical as they stepped out in Los Angeles for a scenic stroll with Sofia’s pet pooch wearing similar styles.

Sofia Vergara stepped out for a city stroll with her 26-year-old niece Claudia Vergara

Sofia is wearing her go-to jeans paired with a denim corset top from her new Sofía Jeans fall collection exclusively sold at Walmart.com. “Home and the [sun] is out just in time to wear my #sofiajeans denim corset top on my walk with @cdvergara and @baguettegonzalez,” she wrote alongside three pictures of the stylish trio walking.

Claudia also opted for a pair of classic jeans and a simple black top with heels. In the photos, the aunt and niece duo are laughing as they walk with Sofia’s dog Baguette Gonzales, who is equally as chic in a sparkly gold dress and pink leash.

The two ladies dressed in similar denim style

This isn’t the first time Sofia and Claudia step out looking like twins. The 26-year-old, who takes after her tia's gorgeous genes, is constantly getting compared to her celebrity aunt. “I feel very flattered and lucky,” she previously told HOLA! USA. “Not only because they tell me that I look like her, but also to have her as my aunt and to be able to learn from her.”