After a summer full of lavish birthday celebrations in Europe, wedding rumors and even speculation about a new pregnancy, news that Kylie Jenner andTravis Scott may have gone their separate ways comes as a surprise. According to People magazine, a source close to Kylie said that Stormi’s parents are “taking some time but (are) not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

The couple apparently decided to take a break several weeks ago according to TMZ, who were the first to report the news, although Kylie and Travis are still to officially confirm reports that they’ve hit the pause button.

©@kyliejenner Kylie shared amazing pics of her golden gown at Justin Bieber’s wedding just before the shocking news broke

Kylie recently shared stunning pictures of her attending Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding, where sister Kendall, mom Kris and daughter Stormi were also present. However, the last time we saw the Scott-Jenner family together was back on August 28, at the premiere of Travis’ Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mum I Can Fly.

©Getty Images The last time the family could be seen together was at Travis’ Netflix series premiere

The couple recently opened up about their relationship in an interview for Playboy, where Kylie posed under the direction of her partner, who also interviewed her. “We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” said Kylie during the chat, “besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”