HOLA! USA went behind the scenes of the Hispanic Heritage Awards on October 1st with Mexican actor, producer and writer Eugenio Derbez. Eugenio was awarded the Hispanic Heritage Award for film during the 32nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards ceremony in recognition of his influence in the creative industry as well as for his recognition in the LatinX community.

Eugenio is well-known for his popular films like How to be a Latin Lover, which he starred alongside Salma Hayek, and Instructions not Included, which he starred and co-wrote, becoming the most successful Spanish-language film in the U.S. and worldwide!

Check out how Eugenio got ready for the awards in the video below!

During his acceptance speech, Eugenio spoke about his fellow latinos and immigration. “It doesn’t matter if you got here yesterday or three generations ago, this heritage is yours,” he said. “We don’t keep our heritage to ourselves. The more we share it, the richer we become.” The star also spoke about his earlier career where he accepted stereotypical roles and encouraged hispanic actors and filmmakers to tell the stories of our people. "We have to tell the story of our people as we know them — the stories of the blue-collar workers as well as the lawyers and senators.”

The comedian’s most recent works include Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which he starred alongside two leading Latinx ladies Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner. Up next, he's getting ready to premiere his new series De Viaje con los Derbez (On a Trip with the Derbez), which will premiere later this month on PANTAYA and Amazon Prime video. The star has said it was a challenge to accept this project due to having his life and family exposed. “It was like letting you see us naked and it wasn’t easy."