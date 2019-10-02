Mala Rodriguez is bringing her music back home - and being unapologetically herself in the process

Mala Rodriguez has made a name for herself by creating her own path. The Spanish rapper has found success by being unapologetically herself in her music and social media. Mala’s latest single Aguante(Stamina) is an ode to women who are tired of waiting for what they want and deserve – and are willing to fight for it. Her mission is clear, empowering women and girls around the world while delivering hits.

Mala Rodriguez talks performing in Madrid for a special concert

Years after moving to Madrid to pursue her music career, the star has gotten bigger and bigger. On October 3, Mala will return to where it all started and will headline the Live at Aloft Hotels: Homecoming Tour. “I enjoy being in Madrid,” she tells HOLA! USA. “I have a lot of history there. I feel at home.” Keep reading to find out what Mala has planned for the special occasion, who inspires her and her reaction to fans across the globe singing her music.

HOLA! USA: What does it mean to you to participate in this “Homecoming” concert series? Is playing in Madrid different than playing in other cities?

Mala Rodriguez: “It feels unique, a special way to connect. Each place has its own energy and there are never two identical shows.”

What is it like when you have fans who don’t speak Spanish singing back to you?

“The energy that is found in music reaches out to the public. That’s what makes it a universal language and allows special moments to happen — like someone who does not speak Spanish singing (or rapping) along with you.”

RELACIONADO:Pandora's Head of Latin Music Marcos Juárez talks the genre's influence on pop culture

When did you realize that music would be the route you take?

“I think that it was appearing for the first time in front of an audience ...I liked it too much!”

Who are some of your idols?

“I like to listen to XXXTentacion’s music and to The Beatles. I also like Camarón de la Isla and Tyler, The Creator.”

Have you had the chance to meet any of them?

“No, but I have met many other amazing artists who have also inspired me.”

Mala Rodriguez talks performing in Madrid for a special concert

Did they give you any advice?

“No, but I think that the musical examples they set teaches us more than what I could have gotten from a conversation.”

Do you have any dream collaborations?

“I would love to work with The Gorillaz.”

What are your plans for the remainder of the year?

“Shows, recording sessions and about a thousand and one other to-do’s!”